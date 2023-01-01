Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Olympia Fields

Olympia Fields restaurants
Olympia Fields restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields

3248 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders -Half$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders -Full$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields
Batter & Berries Olympia Fields

3462 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Batter & Berries Olympia Fields

