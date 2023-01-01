Chicken tenders in Olympia Fields
Olympia Fields restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields
3248 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields
|Chicken Tenders -Half
|$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
|Chicken Tenders -Full
|$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.