Olympia Sports Bar & Billiards
Olympia, “Bring your A game
23-44 Steinway Street
Location
23-44 Steinway Street
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Smoke and Mirrors
Come in and enjoy!
The Pomeroy
Come in and enjoy!
The Thirsty Koala
We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.
O'Hanlon's Pub
Come in and enjoy!