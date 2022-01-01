Olympia restaurants you'll love

Olympia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Olympia restaurants

Fish Tale Brewpub image

GRILL

Fish Tale Brewpub

515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia

Avg 4.4 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
Our homemade clam chowder topped with pecan smoked bacon bits and served with oyster crackers
Prime Rib Dip$17.50
Toasted local French roll topped with Pacific Northwest Butcher Block sliced prime rib and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish
Pub Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
More about Fish Tale Brewpub
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

111 Market St NE, Olympia

Avg 4.3 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brewed Coffee
We have a freshly brewed caffeinated and decaf option available all day during business hours
ChillyGoat White Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative
More about Dancing Goats®
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (2212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Samantha Roll$21.00
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped
with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room image

 

Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room

200 Market St NE, Olympia

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
Cappuccino$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
ChillyGoat White Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
More about Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater image

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater

Avg 3.8 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Artichoke Dip$13.99
Italian Grinder Sandwich$12.99
Club Sandwich$12.99
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater
Inaka Ramen image

RAMEN

Inaka Ramen

120 5th Ave SW, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu$13.50
Tonkotsu Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Sprouts, Egg / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired.
Vegetable Croquette$7.00
Hand made vegetable croquettes deep fired then drizzled with house katsu sauce.
Limited Quantity
Chicken Paitan$13.50
Paitan Broth, Shio base, Chicken, Shitake, Broccolini / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired
More about Inaka Ramen
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Half - Turkey$5.75
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Whole - Italian$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Cookies$2.00
Our cookies are baked in house!
More about Meconi's Subs
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

516 Capitol Way S., Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Mocha
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce + ice
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Iced Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + ice
More about Dancing Goats®
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Half - Italian$6.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs
Charlie's on 4th image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's on 4th

620 4th Ave, Olympia

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charlie’s Burger$9.00
Cobb Salad$11.00
Southwest Steak Salad$11.00
More about Charlie's on 4th
The Brick on Trosper image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brick on Trosper

709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Avg 4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Brick Hammer$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
Chicken Basket$11.99
3 large chicken strips served with BBQ sauce.
Wings$11.99
Your choice of 8 Hot, BBQ, Chipotle, Sweet Chile, Garlic Butter or Teriyaki wings served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about The Brick on Trosper
MiSo image

SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

MiSo

625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1, Olympia

Avg 4.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$10.95
Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, cabbage, field greens, and bibimbap sauce
Miso Soup$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
Tuna$12.50
Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna!
*Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about MiSo
MiSo image

SALADS

MiSo

2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
Seahwak$12.50
Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn, edamame, wontons, poke and sweet chili sauces, furikake
Tunami$12.50
Ahi tuna, cucumber, radish, corn slaw, carrots, and cucumber wasabi dressing.
More about MiSo
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea image

 

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

1120 Galaxy DR NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Forge Coffee Roasting Company image

 

Forge Coffee Roasting Company

Forge Coffee - Kaiser Permanente Olympia 700 Lilly NE, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Forge Coffee Roasting Company
Restaurant banner

 

Brewery City Pizza

2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BCP Cobb$15.75
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
Cheese Bread$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella
Wings$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
More about Brewery City Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Brewery City Pizza

5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
Wings$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
Cheese Bread$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella
More about Brewery City Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Brewery City Pizza

4353 Martin Way E, Lacey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
BCP Cobb$15.75
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
Cheese Bread$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella
More about Brewery City Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey

8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Olympia

Cookies

Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate

Miso Soup

Gyoza

