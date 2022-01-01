Olympia restaurants you'll love
More about Fish Tale Brewpub
GRILL
Fish Tale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$7.00
Our homemade clam chowder topped with pecan smoked bacon bits and served with oyster crackers
|Prime Rib Dip
|$17.50
Toasted local French roll topped with Pacific Northwest Butcher Block sliced prime rib and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish
|Pub Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
Dancing Goats®
111 Market St NE, Olympia
|Popular items
|Brewed Coffee
We have a freshly brewed caffeinated and decaf option available all day during business hours
|ChillyGoat White Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
|Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey
|Popular items
|*Samantha Roll
|$21.00
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped
with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
|*Trapper Roll
|$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
|*California Roll
|$9.00
Crab & avocado.
Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room
200 Market St NE, Olympia
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
|ChillyGoat White Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater
PIZZA
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater
111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater
|Popular items
|Artichoke Dip
|$13.99
|Italian Grinder Sandwich
|$12.99
|Club Sandwich
|$12.99
More about Inaka Ramen
RAMEN
Inaka Ramen
120 5th Ave SW, Olympia
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$13.50
Tonkotsu Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Sprouts, Egg / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired.
|Vegetable Croquette
|$7.00
Hand made vegetable croquettes deep fired then drizzled with house katsu sauce.
Limited Quantity
|Chicken Paitan
|$13.50
Paitan Broth, Shio base, Chicken, Shitake, Broccolini / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired
Meconi's Subs
1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia
|Popular items
|Meal Deal
|$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
|Coke Products
|$2.50
20oz Bottles
|Half - Turkey
|$5.75
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Meconi's Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater
|Popular items
|Meal Deal
|$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
|Whole - Italian
|$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Cookies
|$2.00
Our cookies are baked in house!
Dancing Goats®
516 Capitol Way S., Olympia
|Popular items
|Iced Mocha
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce + ice
|London Fog
|$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
|Iced Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + ice
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Meconi's Subs
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Popular items
|Coke Products
|$2.50
20oz Bottles
|Meal Deal
|$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
|Half - Italian
|$6.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Charlie's on 4th
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's on 4th
620 4th Ave, Olympia
|Popular items
|Charlie’s Burger
|$9.00
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
|Southwest Steak Salad
|$11.00
More about The Brick on Trosper
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brick on Trosper
709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
|Popular items
|LG Brick Hammer
|$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
|Chicken Basket
|$11.99
3 large chicken strips served with BBQ sauce.
|Wings
|$11.99
Your choice of 8 Hot, BBQ, Chipotle, Sweet Chile, Garlic Butter or Teriyaki wings served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about MiSo
SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
MiSo
625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1, Olympia
|Popular items
|Classic
|$10.95
Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, cabbage, field greens, and bibimbap sauce
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
|Tuna
|$12.50
Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna!
*Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.
SALADS
MiSo
2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A, Lacey
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
|Seahwak
|$12.50
Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn, edamame, wontons, poke and sweet chili sauces, furikake
|Tunami
|$12.50
Ahi tuna, cucumber, radish, corn slaw, carrots, and cucumber wasabi dressing.
Forge Coffee Roasting Company
Forge Coffee - Kaiser Permanente Olympia 700 Lilly NE, Olympia
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|Popular items
|BCP Cobb
|$15.75
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella
|Wings
|$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
PIZZA
Brewery City Pizza
5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia
|Popular items
|Wings
|$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
|Wings
|$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
|Cheese Bread
|$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella
Brewery City Pizza
4353 Martin Way E, Lacey
|Popular items
|Wings
|$10.25
Hearty wings with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery sticks
|BCP Cobb
|$15.75
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella