Olympia sandwich spots you'll love

Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Half - Turkey$5.75
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Whole - Italian$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Cookies$2.00
Our cookies are baked in house!
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Half - Italian$6.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs

