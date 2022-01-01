Olympia Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Olympia restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Olympia

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater image

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater

Avg 3.8 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Artichoke Dip$13.99
Italian Grinder Sandwich$12.99
Club Sandwich$12.99
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Half - Turkey$5.75
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Half - Italian$6.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs
The Brick on Trosper image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brick on Trosper

709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Avg 4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Brick Hammer$20.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onions, garlic and herb spread.
Chicken Basket$11.99
3 large chicken strips served with BBQ sauce.
Wings$11.99
Your choice of 8 Hot, BBQ, Chipotle, Sweet Chile, Garlic Butter or Teriyaki wings served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about The Brick on Trosper
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey

8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Olympia

Cookies

Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate

Miso Soup

Gyoza

Map

More near Olympia to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston