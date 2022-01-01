Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Olympia
/
Olympia
/
Calamari
Olympia restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey
Avg 4.7
(2212 reviews)
*Crispy Fried Calamari
$9.50
Deep fried calamari rings served with a spicy dipping sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
RAMEN
Inaka Ramen
120 5th Ave SW, Olympia
No reviews yet
Calamari
$8.50
Battered squid, fried.
More about Inaka Ramen
Gig Harbor
