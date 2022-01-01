Chef salad in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey
8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
PIZZA
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater
111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Meconi's Subs
1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia
|Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey
|$8.50
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.
|Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
Meconi's Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater
|Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey
|$8.50
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.
|Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Meconi's Subs
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Party Chef Salad
|$30.00
|Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
|Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey
|$9.00
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.