Chef salad in Olympia

Olympia restaurants
Olympia restaurants that serve chef salad

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey

8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.99
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater image

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater

Avg 3.8 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.99
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey$8.50
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.
Chef Salad with Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey$8.50
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.
Chef Salad with Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Party Chef Salad$30.00
Chef Salad with Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey$9.00
Turkey and ham, mozzarella, egg, olive, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Chef Salad image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brick on Trosper

709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Avg 4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens, roast beef, turkey, ham, tomato, black olives, boiled egg, Swiss and American cheese.
More about The Brick on Trosper

