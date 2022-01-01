Olympia restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Olympia restaurants

Fish Tale Brewpub image

GRILL

Fish Tale Brewpub

515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia

Avg 4.4 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$15.00
Our own house recipe! Pulled pork tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce topped with house slaw, served with your choice of side
Fish And Chips$22.50
Hand beer battered cod in seasoned panko, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade coleslaw, dill tartar sauce and your choice of side.
This item typically is served with fries and coleslaw, but please feel free to choose any other side in substitution for fries.
Cider House Bleu Salad$18.00
Chopped crisp romaine lettuce topped with pecan smoked bacon bits, sliced cherry tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced garlic herb chicken. Served with our homemade Cider-Bleu cheese dressing
More about Fish Tale Brewpub
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Lacey

1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (2212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Lacey
Main pic

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE

8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gourmet Bread$11.99
Individual Pizza$0.00
Riley's Pizza$6.99
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater image

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza

111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater

Avg 3.8 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna$15.49
12" Pizza$0.00
16" Pizza$0.00
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza
Inaka Ramen image

RAMEN

Inaka Ramen - 120 5th Ave SW

120 5th Ave SW, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Style$15.00
A balance of umami and fresh ingredients. Only thing you have to decide is which noodle to pair this one with.
Shoyu$12.50
Aromatic Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Broccolini /
Sub Chashu out for vegan / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired
BYO Ramen$15.00
Pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons
More about Inaka Ramen - 120 5th Ave SW
Consumer pic

 

Well 80 Brewhouse

514 4th Ave E, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Well 80 House Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette with Candied Walnuts and Shaved Parmigiano
Sprouts$11.00
Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts tossed with Gochujang and Togarashi
Caribbean Pork$15.00
Slow Roasted Pork with Grilled Onion, Mojo Citrus Aioli, Pickled Jalapeño, Lettuce, and Cilantro, on a Ciabatta Bun
More about Well 80 Brewhouse
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs - Olympia

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Coke Products$2.75
20oz Bottles
Half - Combo$6.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs - Olympia
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs - Tumwater

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Whole - Turkey$13.00
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Half - Turkey$6.50
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs - Tumwater
Banner pic

 

Dancing Goats® - Downtown Olympia

550 Capitol Way Southeast, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
Iced Americano$0.00
Cold water + double espresso + ice
ChillyGoat White Mocha$0.00
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
More about Dancing Goats® - Downtown Olympia
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meal Deal$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
Half - Combo$6.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Turkey$13.00
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie
Consumer pic

 

Wafflecraze Co

625 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Forester Meal$11.00
Craze Special$10.00
Pepsi$1.75
More about Wafflecraze Co
MiSo image

SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

MiSo - Olympia

625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1, Olympia

Avg 4.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$12.50
Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, cabbage, field greens, and bibimbap sauce
Steak$11.00
Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.
Kid's Meal and Apple Juice$7.50
Half portioned entree including apple juice. Ideal for kids 10 and under.
More about MiSo - Olympia
MiSo image

SALADS

MiSo - Hawks Prairie

2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna$14.00
Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna!
*Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Steak$11.00
Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.
Seahwak$14.00
Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn, edamame, wontons, poke and sweet chili sauces, furikake
More about MiSo - Hawks Prairie
Consumer pic

 

O'Blarney's

4411 Martin Way E, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Blarney$14.99
Our famous Blarney burger with cheddar cheese and bacon
9 Jumbo Wings$15.99
Our famous jumbo wings plain or coated with your choice of O’Blarney’s wing sauce.
More about O'Blarney's
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats® - Olympia Farmers Market

111 Market St NE, Olympia

Avg 4.3 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rootdown$4.35
A bottle of Americana Root Beer + a double espresso floated on top, 20oz only.
More about Dancing Goats® - Olympia Farmers Market
Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room image

 

Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE

200 Market St NE, Olympia

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
Ram image

 

Ram - Lacey

8100 Freedom Lane NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ram - Lacey
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea image

 

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - WA - Lacey

1120 Galaxy DR NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea - WA - Lacey
Charlie's on 4th image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's on 4th

620 4th Ave, Olympia

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Charlie's on 4th
The Port Taco Truck and Cantina image

 

The Port Taco Truck and Cantina - 2521 Marvin Rd. NE

2521 Marvin Rd. NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Port Taco Truck and Cantina - 2521 Marvin Rd. NE
The Brick on Trosper image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brick on Trosper

709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Avg 4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Brick on Trosper
Restaurant banner

 

Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia

2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Wings$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
16" The Meathead$26.50
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.
House Salad$6.50
Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan, and Italian vinaigrette.
More about Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater

5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
12" Brewmaster$18.50
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions.
16" Brewmaster$25.00
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.
More about Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
Restaurant banner

 

Brewery City Pizza - Lacey

4353 Martin Way E, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb$17.50
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
Hot Wings$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
House Salad$6.50
Harvest lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomato and shredded parmesan cheese
More about Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
Fire Creek Grill & Ale House image

 

Fire Creek Grill & Ale House

5225 Yelm HWY SE, Olympia

No reviews yet
More about Fire Creek Grill & Ale House
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba - 000913 - Lacey Marketplace

1350 Marving Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (1069 reviews)
More about Jamba - 000913 - Lacey Marketplace
Dockside Bistro and Wine Bar image

 

Dockside Bistro and Wine Bar

501 Columbia St. NW #B, Olympia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Dockside Bistro and Wine Bar
Thai Garden Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Thai Garden Restaurant and Lounge

2735 Harrison Ave., Olympia

No reviews yet
More about Thai Garden Restaurant and Lounge
Main pic

 

10 -The Rock - Lacey - 10 -The Rock - Lacey

5400 Martin Way East STE A, Lacey

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about 10 -The Rock - Lacey - 10 -The Rock - Lacey
Restaurant banner

 

Cube Ramen and Asian Cuisine - 2521 Marvin Rd NE

2521 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
More about Cube Ramen and Asian Cuisine - 2521 Marvin Rd NE

