Olympia restaurants you'll love

GRILL
Fish Tale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia
|Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Our own house recipe! Pulled pork tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce topped with house slaw, served with your choice of side
|Fish And Chips
|$22.50
Hand beer battered cod in seasoned panko, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade coleslaw, dill tartar sauce and your choice of side.
This item typically is served with fries and coleslaw, but please feel free to choose any other side in substitution for fries.
|Cider House Bleu Salad
|$18.00
Chopped crisp romaine lettuce topped with pecan smoked bacon bits, sliced cherry tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced garlic herb chicken. Served with our homemade Cider-Bleu cheese dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - Lacey
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey
|*Trump FULL Roll
|$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
|*Vader Roll
|$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
|*Trapper Roll
|$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
PIZZA
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
8825 Tallon Ln NE, Lacey
|Gourmet Bread
|$11.99
|Individual Pizza
|$0.00
|Riley's Pizza
|$6.99
PIZZA
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza
111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater
|Lasagna
|$15.49
|12" Pizza
|$0.00
|16" Pizza
|$0.00
RAMEN
Inaka Ramen - 120 5th Ave SW
120 5th Ave SW, Olympia
|Traditional Style
|$15.00
A balance of umami and fresh ingredients. Only thing you have to decide is which noodle to pair this one with.
|Shoyu
|$12.50
Aromatic Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Broccolini /
Sub Chashu out for vegan / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired
|BYO Ramen
|$15.00
Pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons
Well 80 Brewhouse
514 4th Ave E, Olympia
|Well 80 House Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens tossed in Champagne Vinaigrette with Candied Walnuts and Shaved Parmigiano
|Sprouts
|$11.00
Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts tossed with Gochujang and Togarashi
|Caribbean Pork
|$15.00
Slow Roasted Pork with Grilled Onion, Mojo Citrus Aioli, Pickled Jalapeño, Lettuce, and Cilantro, on a Ciabatta Bun
Meconi's Subs - Olympia
1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia
|Meal Deal
|$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
|Coke Products
|$2.75
20oz Bottles
|Half - Combo
|$6.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Meconi's Subs - Tumwater
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater
|Meal Deal
|$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
|Whole - Turkey
|$13.00
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Half - Turkey
|$6.50
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Dancing Goats® - Downtown Olympia
550 Capitol Way Southeast, Olympia
|Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
|Iced Americano
|$0.00
Cold water + double espresso + ice
|ChillyGoat White Mocha
|$0.00
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
Meconi's Subs - Hawks Prairie
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Meal Deal
|$3.50
Buy any chips and a fountain soda and save!
*Not available on bottled drinks.
|Half - Combo
|$6.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Whole - Turkey
|$13.00
Turkey served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Wafflecraze Co
625 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest, Olympia
|Forester Meal
|$11.00
|Craze Special
|$10.00
|Pepsi
|$1.75
SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
MiSo - Olympia
625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1, Olympia
|Classic
|$12.50
Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, cabbage, field greens, and bibimbap sauce
|Steak
|$11.00
Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.
|Kid's Meal and Apple Juice
|$7.50
Half portioned entree including apple juice. Ideal for kids 10 and under.
SALADS
MiSo - Hawks Prairie
2539 Marvin Rd NE, Suite A, Lacey
|Tuna
|$14.00
Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna!
*Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Steak
|$11.00
Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.
|Seahwak
|$14.00
Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn, edamame, wontons, poke and sweet chili sauces, furikake
O'Blarney's
4411 Martin Way E, Olympia
|Bacon Cheddar Blarney
|$14.99
Our famous Blarney burger with cheddar cheese and bacon
|9 Jumbo Wings
|$15.99
Our famous jumbo wings plain or coated with your choice of O’Blarney’s wing sauce.
Dancing Goats® - Olympia Farmers Market
111 Market St NE, Olympia
|Rootdown
|$4.35
A bottle of Americana Root Beer + a double espresso floated on top, 20oz only.
Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
200 Market St NE, Olympia
The Port Taco Truck and Cantina - 2521 Marvin Rd. NE
2521 Marvin Rd. NE, Lacey
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brick on Trosper
709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|Hot Wings
|$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
|16" The Meathead
|$26.50
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage, and chopped bacon.
|House Salad
|$6.50
Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan, and Italian vinaigrette.
PIZZA
Brewery City Pizza - Tumwater
5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia
|Wings
|$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
|12" Brewmaster
|$18.50
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions.
|16" Brewmaster
|$25.00
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.
Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
4353 Martin Way E, Lacey
|Cobb
|$17.50
Chicken breast, Hempler bacon, diced tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced egg, avocado, romaine, dressing of choice.
|Hot Wings
|$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
|House Salad
|$6.50
Harvest lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomato and shredded parmesan cheese
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Jamba - 000913 - Lacey Marketplace
1350 Marving Rd NE, Lacey
Dockside Bistro and Wine Bar
501 Columbia St. NW #B, Olympia
Thai Garden Restaurant and Lounge
2735 Harrison Ave., Olympia
10 -The Rock - Lacey - 10 -The Rock - Lacey
5400 Martin Way East STE A, Lacey
Cube Ramen and Asian Cuisine - 2521 Marvin Rd NE
2521 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey