Chocolate cake in Olympia

Olympia restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GRILL
Fish Tale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia
|Chocolate Cheese Cake
|$10.00
A deliciously rich chocolate cheese cake made with our very own Mudshark Porter, topped with a dark chocolate ganache
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|Chocolate Mud Cake
|$6.50
Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with roasted almond bits.