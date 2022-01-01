Garlic bread in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve garlic bread
Meconi's Subs
1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia
|Whole - Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
|Half - Garlic Bread
|$2.50
Meconi's Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater
|Half - Garlic Bread
|$2.50
|Whole - Garlic Bread
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Meconi's Subs
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Half - Garlic Bread
|$3.00
|Whole - Garlic Bread
|$6.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Brick on Trosper
709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
|Garlic Bread
|$1.00
Side garlic bread
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|Garlic Bread
|$7.50
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
PIZZA
Brewery City Pizza
5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia
|Garlic Bread
|$7.50
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
|Side 2 Slice Garlic Bread
|$1.50