Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Olympia

Go
Olympia restaurants
Toast

Olympia restaurants that serve garlic bread

Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole - Garlic Bread$5.00
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
Half - Garlic Bread$2.50
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half - Garlic Bread$2.50
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
Whole - Garlic Bread$5.00
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half - Garlic Bread$3.00
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
Whole - Garlic Bread$6.00
Sub roll with house made butter, garlic and spices, topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Meconi's Subs
The Brick on Trosper image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Brick on Trosper

709 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Avg 4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.00
Side garlic bread
More about The Brick on Trosper
Restaurant banner

 

Brewery City Pizza

2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$7.50
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
More about Brewery City Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Brewery City Pizza

5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$7.50
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
Side 2 Slice Garlic Bread$1.50
More about Brewery City Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Brewery City Pizza

4353 Martin Way E, Lacey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$7.50
Garlic butter on our original pizza crust.
2 Slices Garlic Bread$1.50
More about Brewery City Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Olympia

Salmon

Taco Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mochi Ice Cream

Mac And Cheese

Crab Salad

Miso Soup

Map

More near Olympia to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston