Grilled chicken in Olympia

Olympia restaurants
Olympia restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Fish Tale Brewpub image

GRILL

Fish Tale Brewpub

515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia

Avg 4.4 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Toasted local brioche bun, garlic herb chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion with chipotle mayo
More about Fish Tale Brewpub
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Philly Salad$10.00
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Philly Salad$10.00
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Philly Salad$10.00
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs

