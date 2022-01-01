Gyoza in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve gyoza
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey
|*Gyoza
|$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
RAMEN
Inaka Ramen
120 5th Ave SW, Olympia
|Veggie Gyoza
|$6.50
Vegan Gyoza, Fried
Glass Noodle, Napa Cabbage, Tofu, Woodear Mushroom, and Kelp.
Hand Made (Limited Quantity)
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.50
Poached Pork Gyoza
|Chicken Gyoza
|$6.50
Chicken thigh meat and tender mixed with shitake and spinach.
Hand-made.
Limited quantity.