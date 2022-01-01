Philly cheesesteaks in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Meconi's Subs
1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia
|Half - Philly Cheesesteak
|$6.75
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Whole - Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.50
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Meconi's Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$6.75
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Whole - Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.50
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Half - Philly Cheesesteak
|$6.75
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Meconi's Subs
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Whole - Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Half - Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.00
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese.