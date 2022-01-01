Pies in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve pies
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia
|12" Spicy Spring Pie
|$16.00
Spicy pepperoni, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle.
|14" Spicy Spring Pie
|$19.00
Spicy pepperoni, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle.
|14" Baja Chicken Pie
|$26.00
Adobo chicken, black beans, corn, peppers, and olives on spicy salsa sauce, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato and cilantro-lime crema.
PIZZA
Brewery City Pizza
5150 Capitol Blvd SE, Olympia
|14" Baja Chicken Pie
|$26.00
Adobo chicken, black beans, corn, peppers, and olives on a spicy salsa sauce, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato and cilantro-lime crema.
|16" Baja Chicken Pie
|$29.00
Adobo chicken, black beans, corn, peppers, and olives on a spicy salsa sauce, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato and cilantro-lime crema.
|16" Spicy Spring Pie
|$21.00
Spicy pepperoni, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle
Brewery City Pizza
4353 Martin Way E, Lacey
|16" Spicy Spring Pie
|$21.00
Spicy pepperoni, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle.
|14" Spicy Spring Pie
|$19.00
Spicy pepperoni, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle.
|12" Spicy Spring Pie
|$16.00
Spicy pepperoni, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle