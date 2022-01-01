Salmon in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL
Fish Tale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia
|Pub Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|*Tis' the Salmon Roll
|$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.