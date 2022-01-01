Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Olympia

Go
Olympia restaurants
Toast

Olympia restaurants that serve salmon

Fish Tale Brewpub image

GRILL

Fish Tale Brewpub

515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia

Avg 4.4 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
More about Fish Tale Brewpub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

1360 Galaxy Dr. NE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (2212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Salmon & Shrimp Combo$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
*Teriyaki Salmon$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater image

PIZZA

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

111 Tumwater Blvd SE, Tumwater

Avg 3.8 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Dip$14.99
More about Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

Browse other tasty dishes in Olympia

Mochi Ice Cream

Philly Cheesesteaks

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Italian Salad

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Steak Sandwiches

Map

More near Olympia to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston