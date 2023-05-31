Salmon salad in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve salmon salad
Fish Tale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia
|Pub Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
4353 Martin Way E, Lacey
|Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad
|$23.00
Big enough to share! Northwest Smoked Salmon, red onion, roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola, candied pecans, pepper drops, Italian vinaigrette