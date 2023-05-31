Salmon salad in Olympia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish Tale Brewpub image

GRILL

Fish Tale Brewpub

515 Jefferson St SE, Olympia

Avg 4.4 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Locally sourced mixed greens topped with sliced cherry tomato, homemade pickled red onion, diced cucumber, homemade dill cream cheese and grilled wild caught sockeye salmon. Served with our homemade Dark & Dry vinaigrette
More about Fish Tale Brewpub
Banner pic

 

Brewery City Pizza - Lacey

4353 Martin Way E, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad$23.00
Big enough to share! Northwest Smoked Salmon, red onion, roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola, candied pecans, pepper drops, Italian vinaigrette
More about Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
Banner pic

 

Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia

2705 Limited Lane Northwest, Olympia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad$23.00
Big enough to share! Northwest Smoked Salmon, red onion, roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola, candied pecans, pepper drops, Italian vinaigrette
More about Brewery City Pizza - West Olympia

