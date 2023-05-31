Spinach salad in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve spinach salad
O'Blarney's
4411 Martin Way E, Olympia
|Spinach Salad
|$12.99
Fresh spinach, bacon, Parmesan cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg and hot bacon dressing, served with garlic bread
Brewery City Pizza - Lacey
4353 Martin Way E, Lacey
|Smoked Salmon Spinach Salad
|$23.00
Big enough to share! Northwest Smoked Salmon, red onion, roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola, candied pecans, pepper drops, Italian vinaigrette