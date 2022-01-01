Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Olympia

Olympia restaurants
Olympia restaurants that serve steak salad

Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Philly Steak Salad$10.00
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

 

Meconi's Subs

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Philly Steak Salad$10.00
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Meconi's Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Philly Steak Salad$10.00
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs
Southwest Steak Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's on 4th

620 4th Ave, Olympia

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Steak Salad$11.00
More about Charlie's on 4th

