Tuna salad in Olympia
Olympia restaurants that serve tuna salad
Meconi's Subs
1018 Capitol Way S Suite 101, Olympia
|Half - Tuna Salad
|$5.75
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Whole - Tuna Salad
|$11.50
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
Meconi's Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE Suite 107, Tumwater
|Half - Tuna Salad
|$5.75
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Whole - Tuna Salad
|$11.50
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Meconi's Subs
2527 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Whole - Tuna Salad
|$13.00
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Chef Salad with Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Tuna salad, mozzarella, egg, olives, cucumber, tomato.
|Half - Tuna Salad
|$6.50
Tuna Salad served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.