Olympic Cafe

SANDWICHES

2310 University Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyros Salad$14.00
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
Chicken Kabob Plate$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Chicken Breast Salad$14.00
Served with pita.
Gyro$12.00
in pita. Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, ripe tomato, red onion. Served with homemade tzatziki and choice of side.
Baklava$4.50
Chicken Kabob Salad$15.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
Gyro Plate$14.50
Seasoned blend of rotisseried beef and lamb, sliced to order. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Gyro & Chicken Kabob$15.50
Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
1/2 Chicken$15.00
Roasted chicken finished with lemon and oregano. Choice of mashed
potatoes, rice, or french fries, Greek salad, pita
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek lemon, chicken, and rice soup
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2310 University Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
