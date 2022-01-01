Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz
Mediterranean breakfast dishes including omelets, scrambles, crepes, pancakes, pastries, cakes, desserts and much much more! All homemade baking and cooking... We also have german style BierGarten patio. German draft beers, Bratwurst, Gras fed Burgers, Pretzel and many more...
135 Castro Street
Mountain view CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
