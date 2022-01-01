Go
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

Mediterranean breakfast dishes including omelets, scrambles, crepes, pancakes, pastries, cakes, desserts and much much more! All homemade baking and cooking... We also have german style BierGarten patio. German draft beers, Bratwurst, Gras fed Burgers, Pretzel and many more...

135 Castro Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$18.45
ARNOLD PALMER
GYRO PLATE (lamb & beef)$18.45
CHICKEN SHNITZEL PLATE$17.95
SIMIT$3.25
COBB SALAD$17.95
PRETZEL$5.95
Carrot Cake$7.95
carrot cake w/ raisin, pineapple, pecans & cream cheese frosting
AVGOLEMONO$8.45
chicken, onion, rice, yogurt and lemon
GYRO$13.95
Location

Mountain view CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
