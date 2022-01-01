Go
Om On The Range

We are offering an Omnivore dream menu with local micro brews and booch on tap plus live music.

301 Main Street

Popular Items

Elk Burger$17.00
House Chips and Guac$6.00
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sando$16.50
Taco Salad
Slawchos$14.50
Bone Broth$4.50
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Nachos
Raspberry Balsamic$15.00
Mushroom and Grits$22.00
301 Main Street

Chico CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
