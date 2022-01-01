Omaha restaurants you'll love

Omaha restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Omaha

Omaha's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Omaha restaurants

The Monster Club image

BBQ • GRILL

The Monster Club

1217 Howard, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET PLATE$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
Onion Rings$9.00
Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.
MASH BURGER$9.50
Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.
More about The Monster Club
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

225 N 12th St, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Spanish Beef$7.99
Angus Beef$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Juan Taco image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Juan Taco
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers image

 

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Tuna$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
Hummus$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
Nachos$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
More about WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
BOWL GOUDA BEER CHEESE SOUP$8.00
An Upstream classic
UBC WINGS$13.00
Six crispy classic wings served with one choice of sauce per order
Buffalo | Korean | Garlic Herb
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Nachos$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Copal Mexican Cuisine image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
Guacamole$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Enchiladas Mole$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Lansky's image

 

Lansky's

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GIANT King Pepperoni$18.00
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
Onion Rings$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
French Fries$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
More about Lansky's
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
Bagel Sandwich$5.45
Chicken Pesto$8.55
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Meatball Bowl$16.00
Beef Bowl$16.00
Beef Meatball Sub$13.00
More about The Blackstone Meatball
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Platter feeds 2-3$29.49
The platter comes with a half rack of ribs, two meats, 1/3 lb each, 2 large side dishes and 3 pieces of cornbread.
Rib Plate$13.49
5 bones served with two sides and a cornbread.
2 meat Plate$12.99
2 meats of your choice, served with 2 sides and a cornbread.
More about Porky Butts BBQ
DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BASKET OF FRIES$5.99
Basket of fries.
1/2 DOZ WINGS$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
CHEESEBURGER$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
More about DJ's Dugout
Blatt Beer & Table image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips$10.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
Dirty Bird$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hashbrowns$2.99
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.99
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
More about Shirley's Diner
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full B&G w/ Hash Browns$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
Classic Breakfast$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
CB w/Pork Chop$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Swine Dining Omaha image

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork$7.59
Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.
Thin Slice Brisket$8.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
All In The Pool$7.59
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Sandwich$11.99
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sausage, or our Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.
Rib Dinner$16.99
Slow smoked Half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.
Joe's Dipped Brisket with Au Jus$12.99
Sliced Brisket topped with bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted whole wheat hoagie, served with au jus and a side.
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about PizzaWest
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Yoshi Ya Ramen image

 

Yoshi Ya Ramen

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hotel Cali [FC]$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Yoshi Ya Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trio Dip (choose 3)$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
Emilio's Burrito$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Two Item Combo$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little Italy$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
Manorville$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Radio City$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Ansel's image

 

Ansel's

3618 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Served with your choice of protein, medium egg, Havarti cheese atop your choice of bagel. Customization is available upon request.
Turkey Club$10.00
Hand sliced natural turkey breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon herb aioli, Havarti cheese served on toasted sourdough bread
Bagel w Lox$12.00
Your choice of bagel topped with dill cream cheese, salmon, pickled red onions and capers.
More about Ansel's
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kickin Chicken$16.00
Voodoo Shrimp and Grits$20.00
Bread$2.50
More about Mouth of the South
Via Farina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Via Farina

1108 S 10th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Brussel Sprout$8.00
oregano vinaigrette, sprouted wheat, pecorino, candied walnuts
Fratello$14.00
soppressata, mozzarella, chili flakes, pecorino, honey
Fungo$17.00
mushrooms, potato confit, smoked prosciutto, grana padano
More about Via Farina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Omaha

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Tacos

Enchiladas

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
