Omaha restaurants you'll love

BBQ • GRILL
The Monster Club
1217 Howard, Omaha
|Popular items
|BRISKET PLATE
|$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.
|MASH BURGER
|$9.50
Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
225 N 12th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Angus Beef
|$6.99
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
|Calpico Cooler
|$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
|Sandwich Beef Kabob
|$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Popular items
|Seared Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
|Hummus
|$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
|BOWL GOUDA BEER CHEESE SOUP
|$8.00
An Upstream classic
|UBC WINGS
|$13.00
Six crispy classic wings served with one choice of sauce per order
Buffalo | Korean | Garlic Herb
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Nachos
|$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.00
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
|Guacamole
|$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
|Enchiladas Mole
|$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Popular items
|GIANT King Pepperoni
|$18.00
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
|Onion Rings
|$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
|French Fries
|$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
|Bagel Sandwich
|$5.45
|Chicken Pesto
|$8.55
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Vegan Meatball Bowl
|$16.00
|Beef Bowl
|$16.00
|Beef Meatball Sub
|$13.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Popular items
|Family Platter feeds 2-3
|$29.49
The platter comes with a half rack of ribs, two meats, 1/3 lb each, 2 large side dishes and 3 pieces of cornbread.
|Rib Plate
|$13.49
5 bones served with two sides and a cornbread.
|2 meat Plate
|$12.99
2 meats of your choice, served with 2 sides and a cornbread.
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Birthday Cake
|$6.50
Vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled birthday cake, 'nilla wafers, crumbled chocolate chip cookies, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles
|Very Beary Berry
|$6.50
Huckleberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, gummy bears, classic strawberry sauce, whipped cream
|Tiki Torch
|$6.50
Butter toffee ice cream, fire-roasted pineapple, toasted coconut, banana, rum-caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|Popular items
|BASKET OF FRIES
|$5.99
Basket of fries.
|1/2 DOZ WINGS
|$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|CHEESEBURGER
|$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork Bánh Mì
|$6.95
Chinese BBQ Pork, Hoisin Sauce
|Teriyaki Chicken Bánh Mì
|$6.95
Five Spice Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Shallots
|Chicken Curry
|$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Popular items
|Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips
|$10.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
|Dirty Bird
|$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Hashbrowns
|$2.99
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.99
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$12.99
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|The Baxter
|$6.00
Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Salt
|$15 World Food Tour
|$15.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
|$20 World Food Tour + Cocktail
|$20.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Full B&G w/ Hash Browns
|$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
|Classic Breakfast
|$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
|CB w/Pork Chop
|$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$7.59
Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.
|Thin Slice Brisket
|$8.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
|All In The Pool
|$7.59
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Jumbo Sandwich
|$11.99
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sausage, or our Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.
|Rib Dinner
|$16.99
Slow smoked Half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.
|Joe's Dipped Brisket with Au Jus
|$12.99
Sliced Brisket topped with bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted whole wheat hoagie, served with au jus and a side.
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
|10 Wings
|$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.
Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Yoshi Ya Ramen
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Hotel Cali [FC]
|$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)
|$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Trio Dip (choose 3)
|$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
|Emilio's Burrito
|$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Two Item Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Little Italy
|$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
|Manorville
|$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
|Radio City
|$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$3.00
Chicken, Cabbage, Egg
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.99
Chicken teriyaki served on a bed of steamed white or brown rice with grilled bell peppers, broccoli and zucchini
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$8.99
Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo.
Ansel's
3618 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha
|Popular items
|Bagel Sandwich
|$6.00
Served with your choice of protein, medium egg, Havarti cheese atop your choice of bagel. Customization is available upon request.
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Hand sliced natural turkey breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon herb aioli, Havarti cheese served on toasted sourdough bread
|Bagel w Lox
|$12.00
Your choice of bagel topped with dill cream cheese, salmon, pickled red onions and capers.
Mouth of the South
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kickin Chicken
|$16.00
|Voodoo Shrimp and Grits
|$20.00
|Bread
|$2.50
PIZZA • PASTA
Via Farina
1108 S 10th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Shaved Brussel Sprout
|$8.00
oregano vinaigrette, sprouted wheat, pecorino, candied walnuts
|Fratello
|$14.00
soppressata, mozzarella, chili flakes, pecorino, honey
|Fungo
|$17.00
mushrooms, potato confit, smoked prosciutto, grana padano