Aksarben restaurants you'll love

Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Birthday Cake
|$6.50
Vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled birthday cake, 'nilla wafers, crumbled chocolate chip cookies, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles
|Very Beary Berry
|$6.50
Huckleberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, gummy bears, classic strawberry sauce, whipped cream
|Tiki Torch
|$6.50
Butter toffee ice cream, fire-roasted pineapple, toasted coconut, banana, rum-caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top
|BBQ Pork Bánh Mì
|$6.95
Chinese BBQ Pork, Hoisin Sauce
|Teriyaki Chicken Bánh Mì
|$6.95
Five Spice Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Shallots
|Chicken Curry
|$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
|The Baxter
|$6.00
Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Salt
|$15 World Food Tour
|$15.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
|$20 World Food Tour + Cocktail
|$20.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Jumbo Sandwich
|$11.99
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sausage, or our Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.
|Rib Dinner
|$16.99
Slow smoked Half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.
|Joe's Dipped Brisket with Au Jus
|$12.99
Sliced Brisket topped with bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted whole wheat hoagie, served with au jus and a side.
|Egg Rolls
|$3.00
Chicken, Cabbage, Egg
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.99
Chicken teriyaki served on a bed of steamed white or brown rice with grilled bell peppers, broccoli and zucchini
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$8.99
Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo.
More about Backlot Taphouse
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Backlot Taphouse
2110 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Taphouse
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Beer Cheese
|Detroit Classic
|$12.00
Double Pepperoni, Classic Red Sauce
|Combo
|$12.00
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Classic Red Sauce
More about DJ's Dugout
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|1/2 DOZ WINGS
|$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
|Griddle Burger Double
|$10.50
Two 4oz burger patties topped with american cheese, fried onion, pickle and b2 sauce
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Topped with pickles and served on a warm potato roll
|Loaded Fries
|$7.00
Topped with bacon crumbles, cheese sauce and b2 dust
|Classic Smash
All of our Smash burgers come with hand-cut fries. Add any of the extras you want by selecting from the drop-down EXTRAS!
|NEW! Dalogna
|$4.25
FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY! Creamy, pillowy whipped coffee drink.
|Double Espresso
|$3.75
|Pakora
|$5.00
Crispy chickpea and onion fritters
|Malai Kofta
|$11.00
Potato and cheese dumplings, tomatoes and cashew sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
|Mediterranean
|$8.00
Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, peppers, sofra sauce, feta
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
Strawberries, cheesecake filling, graham crackers
|Nutella
|$7.00
Nutella, graham crackers, and your choice of freshly sliced strawberries or banana
|Aloo Chop
|$4.50
Fried masala potato patties
|Sekuwa
|$4.50
Your choice of meat, marinated in Himalayan spices, skewered and grilled. Served as a small plate.
|Tea Leaf Salad
|$4.50
A popular lunch in Burma, this salad consists of fermented tea leaves, green cabbage, tomatoes, red onions, greens and fried garlic.