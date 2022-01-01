Aksarben restaurants you'll love

Aksarben restaurants
Toast

Aksarben's top cuisines

Must-try Aksarben restaurants

Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birthday Cake$6.50
Vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled birthday cake, 'nilla wafers, crumbled chocolate chip cookies, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles
Very Beary Berry$6.50
Huckleberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, gummy bears, classic strawberry sauce, whipped cream
Tiki Torch$6.50
Butter toffee ice cream, fire-roasted pineapple, toasted coconut, banana, rum-caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Pork Bánh Mì$6.95
Chinese BBQ Pork, Hoisin Sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Bánh Mì$6.95
Five Spice Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Fried Shallots
Chicken Curry$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Baxter$6.00
Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Salt
$15 World Food Tour$15.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
$20 World Food Tour + Cocktail$20.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Sandwich$11.99
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sausage, or our Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.
Rib Dinner$16.99
Slow smoked Half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.
Joe's Dipped Brisket with Au Jus$12.99
Sliced Brisket topped with bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted whole wheat hoagie, served with au jus and a side.
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Rolls$3.00
Chicken, Cabbage, Egg
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Chicken teriyaki served on a bed of steamed white or brown rice with grilled bell peppers, broccoli and zucchini
Tuna Avocado Roll$8.99
Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Backlot Taphouse image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Backlot Taphouse

2110 S 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taphouse$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Beer Cheese
Detroit Classic$12.00
Double Pepperoni, Classic Red Sauce
Combo$12.00
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Classic Red Sauce
More about Backlot Taphouse
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 DOZ WINGS$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about DJ's Dugout
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Griddle Burger Double$10.50
Two 4oz burger patties topped with american cheese, fried onion, pickle and b2 sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Topped with pickles and served on a warm potato roll
Loaded Fries$7.00
Topped with bacon crumbles, cheese sauce and b2 dust
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls$3.00
Chicken, Cabbage, Egg
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Chicken teriyaki served on a bed of steamed white or brown rice with grilled bell peppers, broccoli and zucchini
Classic Smash
All of our Smash burgers come with hand-cut fries. Add any of the extras you want by selecting from the drop-down EXTRAS!
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NEW! Dalogna$4.25
FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY! Creamy, pillowy whipped coffee drink.
NEW! Dalogna$4.25
FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY! Creamy, pillowy whipped coffee drink.
Double Espresso$3.75
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pakora$5.00
Crispy chickpea and onion fritters
Malai Kofta$11.00
Potato and cheese dumplings, tomatoes and cashew sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Slow cooked chicken, tomatoes and garam masal
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean$8.00
Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, peppers, sofra sauce, feta
Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00
Strawberries, cheesecake filling, graham crackers
Nutella$7.00
Nutella, graham crackers, and your choice of freshly sliced strawberries or banana
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Aloo Chop$4.50
Fried masala potato patties
Sekuwa$4.50
Your choice of meat, marinated in Himalayan spices, skewered and grilled. Served as a small plate.
Tea Leaf Salad$4.50
A popular lunch in Burma, this salad consists of fermented tea leaves, green cabbage, tomatoes, red onions, greens and fried garlic.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Aksarben

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Teriyaki Bowls

Tikka Masala

Egg Rolls

Map

