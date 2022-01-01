Curry in Aksarben
Aksarben restaurants that serve curry
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Curry
|$6.95
Viet Style Coconut Curry Broth, Juicy Chicken Thigh, Sweet Potato
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Chicken
|$10.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.
|Panang Coconut Curry Bowl Vegan
|$9.99
Rich and creamy coconut milk slow cooked with native curry paste. Nutty, mellow with medium spice.