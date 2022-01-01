Omaha bars & lounges you'll love

The Monster Club image

BBQ • GRILL

The Monster Club

1217 Howard, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET PLATE$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
Onion Rings$9.00
Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.
MASH BURGER$9.50
Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers image

 

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Tuna$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
Hummus$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
Nachos$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
Vegan Meatball Bowl$16.00
Beef Meatball Sub$13.00
DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Ansel's image

 

Ansel's

3618 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Served with your choice of protein, medium egg, Havarti cheese atop your choice of bagel. Customization is available upon request.
Turkey Club$10.00
Hand sliced natural turkey breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon herb aioli, Havarti cheese served on toasted sourdough bread
Bagel w Lox$12.00
Your choice of bagel topped with dill cream cheese, salmon, pickled red onions and capers.
Backlot Taphouse image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Backlot Taphouse

2110 S 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taphouse$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Beer Cheese
Detroit Classic$12.00
Double Pepperoni, Classic Red Sauce
Combo$12.00
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Classic Red Sauce
Mercury image

 

Mercury

329 S 16th St #3, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
Roasted Brussells$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
Pint Nine Oso Brown$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
El Arepon image

 

El Arepon

3600 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo$6.00
Steamed white Rice, Beans or Lentils, and the soft drink
Five Tequeños$8.00
Patacones
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 DOZ WINGS$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
Gate 10 image

 

Gate 10

414 S. 10th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro Supreme$11.00
Greek Pizza$12.00
Soda$2.50
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 30$41.97
Side Salad$3.99
Med Pizza$13.99
Hook & Lime image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile con Queso Deluxe$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Beef$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GYRO PLATTER$10.49
Baklava$4.25
GYRO$8.75
Bärchen Beer Garden image

 

Bärchen Beer Garden

6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli
Johnny Hammer Pants$13.00
sweet roasted pork, chipotle aioli, house pickled onions, cilantro, ciabatta roll. Epic
Chopped Kale Salad$12.00
shaved kale, diced apple, pine nuts, dried cranberry, parmesan crisp, shaved smoked gouda, peppercorn dressing.
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
BUFFALO CHKN SAND$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa Beef
Totchos$9.00
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Charred Burger + Bar image

 

Charred Burger + Bar

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPENO POPPER$8.50
CHEESEBURGER$5.00
BACON RANCH$9.50
Brewsky's Omaha image

 

Brewsky's Omaha

15350 Weir St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$1.99
10 Wings$12.99
801 Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

801 Grill

10387 Pacific Place, Omaha

Avg 4.3 (986 reviews)
Takeout
Azul Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Azul Sports Bar and Grill

5132 L St, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (280 reviews)
Takeout
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

1403 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese image

TAPAS

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

3908 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill image

GRILL

Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

1011 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese image

 

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

10924 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bushwackers Saloon image

 

Bushwackers Saloon

7401 Main St, Ralston

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Gather

1108 Howard Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$12.00
Sushi Rice, Bone Marrow, Sweet Soy, Pineapple-Cucumber Salad GF
Gather Urban Farm Caesar$12.00
Chilled Gather Urban Farm Baby Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies
Gather Burger$18.00
Chili de Arbol Aioli, Salsa Verde, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Cut Fries or Chips
GF Bun Available
