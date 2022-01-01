Omaha bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Omaha
BBQ • GRILL
The Monster Club
1217 Howard, Omaha
|Popular items
|BRISKET PLATE
|$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.
|MASH BURGER
|$9.50
Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Popular items
|Seared Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
|Hummus
|$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
|Vegan Meatball Bowl
|$16.00
|Beef Meatball Sub
|$13.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|Popular items
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
|10 Wings
|$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.
Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Ansel's
3618 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha
|Popular items
|Bagel Sandwich
|$6.00
Served with your choice of protein, medium egg, Havarti cheese atop your choice of bagel. Customization is available upon request.
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Hand sliced natural turkey breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon herb aioli, Havarti cheese served on toasted sourdough bread
|Bagel w Lox
|$12.00
Your choice of bagel topped with dill cream cheese, salmon, pickled red onions and capers.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Backlot Taphouse
2110 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Taphouse
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Beer Cheese
|Detroit Classic
|$12.00
Double Pepperoni, Classic Red Sauce
|Combo
|$12.00
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Classic Red Sauce
Mercury
329 S 16th St #3, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
|Roasted Brussells
|$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
|Pint Nine Oso Brown
|$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|1 DOZ WINGS
|$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
El Arepon
3600 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha
|Popular items
|Combo
|$6.00
Steamed white Rice, Beans or Lentils, and the soft drink
|Five Tequeños
|$8.00
|Patacones
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|1/2 DOZ WINGS
|$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
Gate 10
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Regular Gyro Supreme
|$11.00
|Greek Pizza
|$12.00
|Soda
|$2.50
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wings 30
|$41.97
|Side Salad
|$3.99
|Med Pizza
|$13.99
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Popular items
|Birria Tacos (3) and Consome
|$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
|Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce
|$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Popular items
|Chile con Queso Deluxe
|$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Fajita Chicken for 1
|$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
The Greek Islands Restaurant
3821 Center St, Omaha
|Popular items
|GYRO PLATTER
|$10.49
|Baklava
|$4.25
|GYRO
|$8.75
Bärchen Beer Garden
6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli
|Johnny Hammer Pants
|$13.00
sweet roasted pork, chipotle aioli, house pickled onions, cilantro, ciabatta roll. Epic
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$12.00
shaved kale, diced apple, pine nuts, dried cranberry, parmesan crisp, shaved smoked gouda, peppercorn dressing.
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|HANGOVER BURGER
|$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
|BUFFALO CHKN SAND
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Beef
|Totchos
|$9.00
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Charred Burger + Bar
1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha
|Popular items
|JALAPENO POPPER
|$8.50
|CHEESEBURGER
|$5.00
|BACON RANCH
|$9.50
Brewsky's Omaha
15350 Weir St., Omaha
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$1.99
|10 Wings
|$12.99
Gather
1108 Howard Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Sushi Rice, Bone Marrow, Sweet Soy, Pineapple-Cucumber Salad GF
|Gather Urban Farm Caesar
|$12.00
Chilled Gather Urban Farm Baby Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies
|Gather Burger
|$18.00
Chili de Arbol Aioli, Salsa Verde, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Cut Fries or Chips
GF Bun Available
