Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omaha caterers you'll love

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Must-try caterers in Omaha

Burrito Envy - West image

 

Burrito Envy - West

12321 Maple St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Queso$6.00
Totchos$10.00
Chips & Guac$6.00
More about Burrito Envy - West
A Catered Affair image

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry French Toast Casserole$25.00
French bread baked with eggs, cream and blueberries topped with maple syrup.
Easter Specialty Dipped Strawberries$4.00
Bunnies, carrots, Easter eggs. Priced per individual strawberry.
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls$16.00
Soon to be famous outrageous homemade cinnamon rolls topped with homemade icing. (4 giant cinnamon rolls)
More about A Catered Affair
ACA Cafe image

 

ACA Cafe

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
aa
testing
bb
More about ACA Cafe
A Casserole To Go image

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Fe Chicken Casserole
Marinated & grilled chicken breast with Southwest seasonings, corn, black beans, red pepper, green chilies, red onion, tossed in Southwest cream sauce & corn tortillas & cheddar jack cheese
Chicken Tetrazzini
Tender chicken breast with linguine noodles, sautéed celery, mushrooms, onions, layered with parmesan cheese & rich supreme sauce
Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese
Gruyere & cheddar cheeses, macaroni & cheese topping
More about A Casserole To Go
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Queso$6.00
California
Totchos$11.00
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Omaha

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Pies

Salmon

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston