Antipasto salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
711 N 132ND ST, Omaha
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.99
A Frank's Specialty Salad. Iceberg and Romain with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Green Olives, Black Olives, and topped with our select Italian Meats and Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District
Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District
1170 Capitol Avenue, Omaha
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.99
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston
Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston
5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.99
