Baked ziti in
Omaha
/
Omaha
/
Baked Ziti
Omaha restaurants that serve baked ziti
Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
711 N 132ND ST, Omaha
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti Pasta
$12.99
More about Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston
5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti Pasta
$12.99
Ziti mixed with Ricotta, topped with Mozzarella, and baked to perfection.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston
