Bleu burgers in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve bleu burgers
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|BLACK AND BLEU BURGER
|$15.00
Half pound patty grilled Chuck, brisket and short rib blend, grilled with Bleu cheese, stilton, bacon, blackening seasoning and served on a house-baked potato bun
Can be made gluten free with no bun
Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
12015 Blondo St., Omaha
|Bleu Burger
|$11.99
Covered with Melted Bleu Cheese