Blt wraps in
Omaha
/
Omaha
/
Blt Wraps
Omaha restaurants that serve blt wraps
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
No reviews yet
CLASSIC BLT WRAP
$11.00
Crisp, hickory smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
No reviews yet
BLT Wrap
$10.49
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
