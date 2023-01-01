Brisket in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Monster Club image

BBQ • GRILL

The Monster Club

1217 Howard, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRISKET PLATE$18.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
BRISKET SANDWICH$11.00
Slow smoked brisket on a brioche bun, with BBQ sauce on the side.
Brisket Nachos$14.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with our signature brisket chili, queso, minced jalapeño rings, guacamole and yogurt crema and chives.
More about The Monster Club
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$12.50
Brisket Chili$0.00
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Brisket Tacos$16.00
2 HOUSE BRISKET BURNT END TACOS, CAROLINA SLAW, CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE, CARAMELIZED ONION, AGED CHEDDAR, SERVED WITH HATCH CHILE MAC AND CHEESE
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining BBQ Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Large Brisket Mac N Cheese$5.99
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
Thin Slice Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
Large Brisket Chili$5.49
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
More about Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue - Aksarben

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket$0.00
Slow smoked brisket served either sliced or chopped.
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue - Aksarben
Consumer pic

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo

12015 Blondo St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Beef Brisket$11.99
Served with BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
Overnight Brisket image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Overnight Brisket$5.15
More about Hook & Lime
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Brisket$17.00
Brisket Bowl$17.00
Brisket bolw$14.00
More about WD Cravings
Restaurant banner

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive

11212 Richland Drive, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Brisket & Cheese$12.99
Smoked Brisket Topped with Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Thick Italian Sandwich Bread & a side of BBQ Sauce
Smoked Beef Brisket$11.99
Served with BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive

