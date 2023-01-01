Brisket in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • GRILL
The Monster Club
1217 Howard, Omaha
|BRISKET PLATE
|$18.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
|BRISKET SANDWICH
|$11.00
Slow smoked brisket on a brioche bun, with BBQ sauce on the side.
|Brisket Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with our signature brisket chili, queso, minced jalapeño rings, guacamole and yogurt crema and chives.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.50
|Brisket Chili
|$0.00
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Chopped Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
2 HOUSE BRISKET BURNT END TACOS, CAROLINA SLAW, CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE, CARAMELIZED ONION, AGED CHEDDAR, SERVED WITH HATCH CHILE MAC AND CHEESE
BBQ
Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Large Brisket Mac N Cheese
|$5.99
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
|Thin Slice Brisket
|$10.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
|Large Brisket Chili
|$5.49
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue - Aksarben
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Smoked Brisket
|$0.00
Slow smoked brisket served either sliced or chopped.
Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
12015 Blondo St., Omaha
|Smoked Beef Brisket
|$11.99
Served with BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Gnocchi Brisket
|$17.00
|Brisket Bowl
|$17.00
|Brisket bolw
|$14.00
Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive
11212 Richland Drive, Omaha
|Grilled Brisket & Cheese
|$12.99
Smoked Brisket Topped with Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Thick Italian Sandwich Bread & a side of BBQ Sauce
|Smoked Beef Brisket
|$11.99
Served with BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun