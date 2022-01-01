Bruschetta in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve bruschetta
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|BRUSCHETTA
|$11.00
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
4001 Farnam St, Omaha
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Savory & Fresh, Juicy Cherry tomatoes meet Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic & Basil as they pile on top of Noli's Bread. Topped with Grated Parmesan.
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|Bruschetta
|$8.49
Our special blend of chopped tomatoes, olives, red onion, Italian spices, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.