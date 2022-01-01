Buffalo chicken salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Choose crispy or grilled chicken, served on Romaine lettuce with red onions and Bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Gandolfos NY Deli - Pacific St.
SANDWICHES
Gandolfos NY Deli - Pacific St.
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.49
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
South 67th Street, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Buffalo Style Crispy or Grilled chicken, black olives, tomato, cheese, and croutons
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.
More about Gandolfos NY Deli - Downtown
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfos NY Deli - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.49
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about The Session Room
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken Tossed in Buffalo, Tomato, Carrot, Celery and Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Choice of Dressing Served on the Side
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.