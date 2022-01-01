Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad

Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Choose crispy or grilled chicken, served on Romaine lettuce with red onions and Bleu cheese crumbles.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Gandolfos NY Deli - Pacific St.

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.49
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfos NY Deli - Pacific St.
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Aksarben

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
Consumer pic

 

Skyybox Grill & Bar

6720 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Buffalo Style Crispy or Grilled chicken, black olives, tomato, cheese, and croutons
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfos NY Deli - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.49
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfos NY Deli - Downtown
The Session Room image

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken Tossed in Buffalo, Tomato, Carrot, Celery and Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Choice of Dressing Served on the Side
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
Consumer pic

 

Mama’s Pizza To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.49
More about Mama’s Pizza To Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Carbonara

Pork Tenderloin

Boneless Wings

Fried Pickles

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Tandoori

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston