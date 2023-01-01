Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Marinated chicken breast tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and topped with habanero jack cheese.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
house fried chicken breast, spicy Calabrian buffalo sauce, crispy onions, celery micro-greens, gorgonzola ranch or buttermilk ranch, toasty potato bun, fries
Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard
4909 S. 135th St., Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bleu Cheese Dressing - Shredded Lettuce - Pico - deced Celery - Fried Chicken Tender - Buffalo Sauce