Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Marinated chicken breast tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and topped with habanero jack cheese.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Consumer pic

 

Skyybox Grill & Bar

6720 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
house fried chicken breast, spicy Calabrian buffalo sauce, crispy onions, celery micro-greens, gorgonzola ranch or buttermilk ranch, toasty potato bun, fries
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Consumer pic

 

Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard

4909 S. 135th St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bleu Cheese Dressing - Shredded Lettuce - Pico - deced Celery - Fried Chicken Tender - Buffalo Sauce
More about Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard
Consumer pic

 

Local Beer, Patio, and Kitchen - Village Point

17304 Davenport St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bleu Cheese Dressing - Shredded Lettuce - Pico - deced Celery - Fried Chicken Tender - Buffalo Sauce
More about Local Beer, Patio, and Kitchen - Village Point

