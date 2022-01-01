Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.00
More about Hail Varsity Club
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Diced grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, habanero jack cheese, ranch and diced celery.
Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Aksarben

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
Consumer pic

 

Skyybox Grill & Bar

6720 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Buffalo style crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

