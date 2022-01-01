Buffalo chicken wraps in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.00
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Diced grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, habanero jack cheese, ranch and diced celery.
Choose one side.
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
South 67th Street, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.29
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Buffalo style crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo