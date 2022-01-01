Burritos in Omaha

Juan Taco image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Juan Taco
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Burrito image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$12.50
Your choice of protein, filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese. Topped with your favorite salsa!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
24oz - Mocha$5.25
24oz Iced - Caramel Latte$5.25
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trio Dip (choose 3)$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
Emilio's Burrito$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Two Item Combo$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Weirdough Pizza Co. image

 

Weirdough Pizza Co.

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Gyoza (5pcs)$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Pepperoni [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito Combo$12.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce and served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce
More about Sunnyside on Center
Good Lookin' image

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Pancakes$11.95
fresh fruit, cinnamon butter
Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
scrambled egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon or house sausage, house aioli, english muffin
Biscuits and Gravy$10.50
house chorizo gravy, house buttermilk biscuit, 1 egg
More about Good Lookin'
Yum Roll image

 

Yum Roll

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Guacamole$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
Salad Beef Kabob$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Hamburger [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Clever Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Clever Greens

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap Southwest$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
Yum Yum Bowl$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
Fried Chicken Skins$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Clever Greens
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Burrito$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Javi's Tacos
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Bacon$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.50
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
More about Stories Coffee Company
Restaurant banner

 

3618 Farnam St

3618 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga Plate$14.00
Saucy Tots$7.00
Sopes$4.00
More about 3618 Farnam St
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$2.50
Pork tamales in red or green hot sauce.
Soft Taco Regular$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.
More about Los Portales
Wonton Jon's image

 

Wonton Jon's

344 N 76th St, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Bourbon Pork Belly 'Rito (The Fitzgerald) (Copy)$12.00
Peach and Bourbon glazed pork belly burnt ends, with a sweet heat peach chutney, scrambled eggs and potatoes, wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla and grilled to perfection!
Biscuit and Gravy 'Ton$4.00
Our fluffy flakey biscuit wonton filled with our chorizo and breakfast sausage gravy.
Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese$10.00
Crab rangoon and melty cheddar between buttery/grilled Rotella's bread!
More about Wonton Jon's

