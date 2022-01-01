Burritos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve burritos
More about Juan Taco
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
|Calpico Cooler
|$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
|Sandwich Beef Kabob
|$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Churro
|$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Burrito
|$12.50
Your choice of protein, filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese. Topped with your favorite salsa!
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
|24oz - Mocha
|$5.25
|24oz Iced - Caramel Latte
|$5.25
More about Shirley's Diner
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
More about Blatt Beer & Table
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Trio Dip (choose 3)
|$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
|Emilio's Burrito
|$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Two Item Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Weirdough Pizza Co.
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
|Gyoza (5pcs)
|$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
|Pepperoni [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Breakfast Burrito Combo
|$12.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce and served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Choice of one protein, egg, home fries, cheese, and choice of one sauce
More about Good Lookin'
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Ricotta Pancakes
|$11.95
fresh fruit, cinnamon butter
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.95
scrambled egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon or house sausage, house aioli, english muffin
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$10.50
house chorizo gravy, house buttermilk biscuit, 1 egg
More about Yum Roll
Yum Roll
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Chips & Guacamole
|$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
|Salad Beef Kabob
|$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
|Hamburger [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Clever Greens
WRAPS • SALADS
Clever Greens
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Wrap Southwest
|$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
|Yum Yum Bowl
|$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
|Fried Chicken Skins
|$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Javi's Tacos
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
|Burrito
|$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Chicken Bacon
|$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
|Egg & Sausage Sandwich
|$4.50
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
More about 3618 Farnam St
3618 Farnam St
3618 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Tinga Plate
|$14.00
|Saucy Tots
|$7.00
|Sopes
|$4.00
More about Los Portales
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Tamales
|$2.50
Pork tamales in red or green hot sauce.
|Soft Taco Regular
|$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
|Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
|$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.
More about Wonton Jon's
Wonton Jon's
344 N 76th St, Omaha
|Peach Bourbon Pork Belly 'Rito (The Fitzgerald) (Copy)
|$12.00
Peach and Bourbon glazed pork belly burnt ends, with a sweet heat peach chutney, scrambled eggs and potatoes, wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla and grilled to perfection!
|Biscuit and Gravy 'Ton
|$4.00
Our fluffy flakey biscuit wonton filled with our chorizo and breakfast sausage gravy.
|Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Crab rangoon and melty cheddar between buttery/grilled Rotella's bread!