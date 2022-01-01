Cake in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
|$8.50
Flourless chocolate cake, topped with swirled chocolate and peanut butter
Gluten Free
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Tres Leches cake
|$7.00
Moist Mexican cake, made with fresh strawberries!
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|2 Crab Cakes
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Burger
|$19.00
|Crab Cakes Appetizer
|$14.00
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Birthday Cake
|$6.50
Vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled birthday cake, 'nilla wafers, crumbled chocolate chip cookies, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Smores Cake
|$9.00
|Shrimp and Crab Cakes
|$14.00
BLUE CRAB, ROASTED PEPPER, CELERY, GREEN ONION, JALAPEÑO, SMOKED PAPRIKA REMOULADE
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|B&O Crab Cakes
|$14.00
|Crab Cake Burger
|$13.00
GRUYERE CHEESE BLEND, CRISP PICKLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CREOLE REMOULADE
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Dollar Cakes
|$3.99
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Kids: 1 cake OR french toast & 1 egg
|$5.95
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$8.50
|Mango Mousse Cake
|$8.50
|Chocolate Lava Cake with ice cream
|$8.50
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Homemade Mousse Cake
|$1.99
Homemade cake with two layers of moist cake and two layers of decadent chocolate mousse
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Masala Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Spiced crab patties. Served with sweet yogurt sauce.
Lola's Cafe
4952 Dodge St., Omaha
|Citrus Cake
|$4.50
Brioche with jam and almond cream. Topped with sliced almonds.
|Sweet Potato Cake
|$3.50
|Double Chocolate Cake (slice)
|$7.00
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Butter Cake
|$5.99
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.99
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
6303 Center St, Omaha
|Homemade Mousse Cake
|$1.99
Homemade cake with two layers of moist cake and two layers of decadent chocolate mousse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Homemade Mousse Cake
|$1.99
Homemade cake with two layers of moist cake and two layers of decadent chocolate mousse
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Mini Mother's Day Cake
|$14.00
Homemade mini cakes.
|Peanut Butter Mousse Cakes. (4 Cakes)
|$20.00
Four individual mousse cakes.
|Easter Mini Cake Bunny
|$14.00
Jams American Grill
1101 Harney Street, Omaha
|Crab Cake Salad
|$20.00
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Burger
|$19.00
The Greek Islands Restaurant
3821 Center St, Omaha
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
11040 Oak Street, Omaha
|Strawberry Short Cake 1/2 Sheet
|$79.99
|Turtle Fudge Cake 1/2 Sheet
|$79.99
Jams American Grill
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|DD Crab Cake Salad
|$27.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
|Crab Cake Burger
|$21.00
swiss, red onion, tomato, cajun red pepper sauce
|Crab Cake Buger
|$16.00
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Carrot cake
|$7.50
|PF Carrot Cake
|$1.75
|Rocher Hazelnut Cake
|$7.50
BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St, Omaha
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
