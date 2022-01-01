Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve cake

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE$8.50
Flourless chocolate cake, topped with swirled chocolate and peanut butter
Gluten Free
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches cake$7.00
Moist Mexican cake, made with fresh strawberries!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
2 Crab Cakes$8.00
Crab Cake Burger$19.00
Crab Cakes Appetizer$14.00
More about Jams American Grill
Birthday Cake image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cake$6.50
Vanilla bean ice cream, crumbled birthday cake, 'nilla wafers, crumbled chocolate chip cookies, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smores Cake$9.00
Shrimp and Crab Cakes$14.00
BLUE CRAB, ROASTED PEPPER, CELERY, GREEN ONION, JALAPEÑO, SMOKED PAPRIKA REMOULADE
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B&O Crab Cakes$14.00
Crab Cake Burger$13.00
GRUYERE CHEESE BLEND, CRISP PICKLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CREOLE REMOULADE
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dollar Cakes$3.99
More about Shirley's Diner
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids: 1 cake OR french toast & 1 egg$5.95
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.50
Mango Mousse Cake$8.50
Chocolate Lava Cake with ice cream$8.50
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Mousse Cake$1.99
Homemade cake with two layers of moist cake and two layers of decadent chocolate mousse
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab cakes$15.00
More about Mouth of the South
Consumer pic

 

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masala Crab Cakes$14.00
Spiced crab patties. Served with sweet yogurt sauce.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Burrito Envy - West image

 

Burrito Envy - West

12321 Maple St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about Burrito Envy - West
Item pic

 

El Arepon

3600 Farnam Street, Suite C, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leche Cake$8.00
More about El Arepon
Good Lookin' image

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Crumb Cake$4.50
More about Good Lookin'
Item pic

 

Lola's Cafe

4952 Dodge St., Omaha

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Cake$4.50
Brioche with jam and almond cream. Topped with sliced almonds.
Sweet Potato Cake$3.50
Double Chocolate Cake (slice)$7.00
More about Lola's Cafe
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cake$5.99
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.75
More about Paradise Bakery
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

6303 Center St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (3029 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Mousse Cake$1.99
Homemade cake with two layers of moist cake and two layers of decadent chocolate mousse
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Mousse Cake$1.99
Homemade cake with two layers of moist cake and two layers of decadent chocolate mousse
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Mother's Day Cake$14.00
Homemade mini cakes.
Peanut Butter Mousse Cakes. (4 Cakes)$20.00
Four individual mousse cakes.
Easter Mini Cake Bunny$14.00
More about A Catered Affair
Item pic

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$20.00
Carrot Cake$8.00
Crab Cake Burger$19.00
More about Jams American Grill
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering image

 

Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering

11040 Oak Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Short Cake 1/2 Sheet$79.99
Turtle Fudge Cake 1/2 Sheet$79.99
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
Item pic

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lava Cake$6.00
More about The Session Room
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
DD Crab Cake Salad$27.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
Crab Cake Burger$21.00
swiss, red onion, tomato, cajun red pepper sauce
Crab Cake Buger$16.00
More about Jams American Grill
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot cake$7.50
PF Carrot Cake$1.75
Rocher Hazelnut Cake$7.50
More about WD Cravings
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
Garden Cafe image

 

Garden Cafe

11040 Oak St, Millard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sour Cream Chocolate Cake$26.99
More about Garden Cafe
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Frosted Cake$4.95
More about Karma Koffee

