Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Johnny Ricco's Brooklyn Pizza

346 N 76th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.00
Crispy Shell filled with Sweet Ricotta & Chocolate Chips and topped with Powdered Sugar
More about Johnny Ricco's Brooklyn Pizza
Via Farina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St

1108 S 10th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$5.00
More about Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St
0ee2da85-703d-4795-8d9a-a30861849bed image

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$5.69
Two pastry shells with your choice of filling: chocolate, vanilla, lemon, or cream cheese.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LaCasa Pizzaria

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$0.00
This Sicilian Dessert Has No Rival! Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip Filled Fried Shell of Deliciousness
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli Rocher$4.25
PF Cannoli Rocher$2.75
More about WD Cravings

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Egg Sandwiches

Paneer Tikka

Cheesecake

Turkey Bacon

Pudding

Cobb Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston