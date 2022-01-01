Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

TACOS

Juan Taco - Flagship Commons - Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Carne Asada$4.00
Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro, red onion, cotija cheese
More about Juan Taco - Flagship Commons - Juan Taco
Item pic

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.00
Thin-cut Angus beef steak served with grilled jalapeños with onions, beans, rice, mashed potatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a side of corn tortillas!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street

17750 Burt Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
More about Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street
Burrito Envy - West image

 

Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St

12321 Maple St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada W/ Side of Tots
More about Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Carne Asada$17.99
Mini corn or homemade flour tortillas, seared Certified Angus fajita beef*, caramelized onions, creamy salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) *Consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Ala Carte Taco Carne Asada (2 Tacos)$12.49
Ala Carte Carne Asada Tacos (2) Mini corn or homemade flour tortillas, seared Certified Angus fajita beef*, caramelized onions, creamy salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$3.50
Carne Asada W/ Side of Tots
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

