Carne asada in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Juan Taco - Flagship Commons - Juan Taco
TACOS
Juan Taco - Flagship Commons - Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Taco Carne Asada
|$4.00
Corn tortilla, carne asada, cilantro, red onion, cotija cheese
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
Thin-cut Angus beef steak served with grilled jalapeños with onions, beans, rice, mashed potatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a side of corn tortillas!
More about Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street
Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street
17750 Burt Street, Omaha
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.99
More about Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
12321 Maple St, Omaha
|Carne Asada W/ Side of Tots
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$17.99
Mini corn or homemade flour tortillas, seared Certified Angus fajita beef*, caramelized onions, creamy salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) *Consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Ala Carte Taco Carne Asada (2 Tacos)
|$12.49
Ala Carte Carne Asada Tacos (2) Mini corn or homemade flour tortillas, seared Certified Angus fajita beef*, caramelized onions, creamy salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado.