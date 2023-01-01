Ceviche in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
1934 S. 67th St, Omaha
|Harvest Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, pear-walnut vinaigrette.
|Shrimp Ceviche Tacos (3)
|$14.00
More about Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Snapper Ceviche
|$16.00
*leche di tigre, avocado, red onion, black garlic, tostada *Items contains raw seafood, beef or eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness
More about Hook & Lime
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Ceviche
|$11.00
Wild-Caught flounder marinated in fresh lime and grapefruit juices, grape tomato, red onion, mango, avocado, and cilantro. Served with house-made chips.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Ceviche Mixto
|$23.00
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
|Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
|$7.50
Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
|Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo
|$20.00
Fresh shrimp (marinated in lime juice), with octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.