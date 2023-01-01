Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve ceviche

Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St

1934 S. 67th St, Omaha

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Harvest Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, pear-walnut vinaigrette.
Shrimp Ceviche Tacos (3)$14.00
More about Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Ceviche$16.00
*leche di tigre, avocado, red onion, black garlic, tostada *Items contains raw seafood, beef or eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness
More about Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$11.00
Wild-Caught flounder marinated in fresh lime and grapefruit juices, grape tomato, red onion, mango, avocado, and cilantro. Served with house-made chips.
More about Hook & Lime
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Mixto$23.00
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron$7.50
Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo$20.00
Fresh shrimp (marinated in lime juice), with octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada (Ceviche)$5.49
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

