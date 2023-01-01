Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF'S SALAD$11.00
A bed of greens, topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, & croutons
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
1/2 Chef Salad$9.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.95
Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies
More about Stories Coffee Company
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.95
Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Garlic Naan

Fish Tacos

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Blt Wraps

Cheese Fries

Chicken Biryani

Coleslaw

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston