Chef salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
|CHEF'S SALAD
|$11.00
A bed of greens, topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, & croutons
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
|1/2 Chef Salad
|$9.99
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Chef Salad
|$8.95
Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies