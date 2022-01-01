Chicken biryani in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Chicken Biryani
|$22.00
Mixed rice dish with boneless chicken & indian spices. Served with your choice of soup or salad & raita (yogurt, cucumber sauce)
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.00
Basmati rice, stewed chicken, saffron
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Biryani
|$12.00
Basmati rice, stewed chicken, saffron