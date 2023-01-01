Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Consumer pic

 

The Waterfall Lounge

10208 South 168th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Pita or Wrap$12.25
Breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato with Caesar dressing on flatbread.
More about The Waterfall Lounge
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$0.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.25
More about Stories Coffee Company
A Casserole To Go image

 

A Casserole To Go - Omaha

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese, & Caesar dressing
More about A Casserole To Go - Omaha

