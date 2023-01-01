Chicken caesar wraps in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
The Waterfall Lounge
10208 South 168th Avenue, Omaha
|Chicken Caesar Pita or Wrap
|$12.25
Breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato with Caesar dressing on flatbread.
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$0.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.25