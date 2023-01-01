Chicken fajitas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Fajita Chicken&Beef for 2
|$37.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Certified Angus Beef, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
|Fajita Chicken for 2
|$34.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
|Fajita Chicken&Shrimp for 2
|$34.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please