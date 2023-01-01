Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

Chicken Fajitas$14.99
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

Fajita Chicken&Beef for 2$37.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Certified Angus Beef, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Fajita Chicken for 2$34.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Fajita Chicken&Shrimp for 2$34.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

Fajita Chicken on the Beach$12.99
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

