Chicken parmesan in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha

711 N 132ND ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$12.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken with Marinara in Spaghetti topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.95
fried chicken breast, house red sauce, Calabrian aioli, pesto, stracciatella cheese, toasted hoagie
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Get Real Sandwiches image

 

Get Real Sandwiches

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$13.50
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
marinated chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, garlic toasted levain
More about kitchen table
Item pic

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
More about Jams Old Market
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
grilled ciabatta bread, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, basil aioli
Parmesan Chicken$19.00
grilled ciabatta bread, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, basil aioli
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District

1170 Capitol Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$12.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken with Marinara in Spaghetti topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
on a bed of pesto Campanelle pasta and a side of focaccia toast
Classic Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
served on a bed of Mafalda pasta with pomodoro sauce and a cabbage and carrot side salad with house dressing
More about WD Cravings
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston

5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston

