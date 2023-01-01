Chicken parmesan in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Parmesan Chicken
|$17.00
More about Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
711 N 132ND ST, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken with Marinara in Spaghetti topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.95
fried chicken breast, house red sauce, Calabrian aioli, pesto, stracciatella cheese, toasted hoagie
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Get Real Sandwiches
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.50
More about kitchen table
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
kitchen table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
marinated chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, garlic toasted levain
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Jams American Grill - Legacy
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Parmesan Chicken
|$17.00
grilled ciabatta bread, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, basil aioli
|Parmesan Chicken
|$19.00
grilled ciabatta bread, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, basil aioli
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District
Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District
1170 Capitol Avenue, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$12.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken with Marinara in Spaghetti topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
More about WD Cravings
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Pesto Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
on a bed of pesto Campanelle pasta and a side of focaccia toast
|Classic Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
served on a bed of Mafalda pasta with pomodoro sauce and a cabbage and carrot side salad with house dressing