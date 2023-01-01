Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches
Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
711 N 132ND ST, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.95
fried chicken breast, house red sauce, Calabrian aioli, pesto, stracciatella cheese, toasted hoagie
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
kitchen table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
marinated chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, garlic toasted levain