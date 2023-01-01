Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha

711 N 132ND ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.95
fried chicken breast, house red sauce, Calabrian aioli, pesto, stracciatella cheese, toasted hoagie
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
marinated chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, garlic toasted levain
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston

5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.99
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
