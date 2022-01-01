Chicken pizza in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Upstream Brewing Company
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|BBQ Roasted Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
CARAMELIZED ONION, MUSTARD MOLASSES BBQ, AGED CHEDDAR, COBB BACON
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
|10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
|$16.00
Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella
|10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
|$17.00
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
LaCasa Pizzaria
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$32.00
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$27.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$22.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce