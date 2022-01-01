Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Roasted Chicken Pizza$19.00
CARAMELIZED ONION, MUSTARD MOLASSES BBQ, AGED CHEDDAR, COBB BACON
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST$16.00
Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella
10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST$17.00
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella
More about Two Fine Irishmen
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LaCasa Pizzaria

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$32.00
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$27.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$22.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
Hyderabad House image

 

Hyderabad House - Omaha

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Pizza$12.00
More about Hyderabad House - Omaha

