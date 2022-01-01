Chicken salad in Omaha

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Little Italy$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
Manorville$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Radio City$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian

1501 N Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (3065 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

6303 Center St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (3029 reviews)
Takeout
6" French Dip$7.99
Double portion of roast beef, provolone, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot of with a side of Au Jus.
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
The Crew$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
12" Urban Cowboy$12.58
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
The Crew$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
Radio City$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Salt Fries$9.00
Midtown Meatloaf$19.00
Power Salad$14.00
More about Jams American Grill
Heirloom Fine Foods image

 

Heirloom Fine Foods

325 North 72nd Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
12/10 Chicken Teriyaki with Rice, Cucumber Salad + Asian Rice Crackers$7.00
Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce, cucumber, vinegar, Asian rice crackers Contains: soy, gluten, dairy
More about Heirloom Fine Foods
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.79
More about Paradise Bakery
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jams MAC & CHEESE$17.00
gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs
Bruschetta$13.00
parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish
Midtown Meatloaf$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
More about Jams American Grill

