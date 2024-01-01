Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Lola's

4952 Dodge St., Omaha

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Plum creek shredded chicken, cucumber, red onion, salsa Verde, and aioli on ciabatta
More about Lola's
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
whole roasted plum creek farms chicken, marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain
More about kitchen table
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.75
More about Stories Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Fig. Cafe

345 Riverfront Drive, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Curried Chicken Salad, Celery, Grapes & Romaine Hearts on sourdough sandwich bread
More about Fig. Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

