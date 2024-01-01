Chicken salad sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Lola's
Lola's
4952 Dodge St., Omaha
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Plum creek shredded chicken, cucumber, red onion, salsa Verde, and aioli on ciabatta
More about kitchen table
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
kitchen table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
whole roasted plum creek farms chicken, marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.75
More about Fig. Cafe
Fig. Cafe
345 Riverfront Drive, Omaha
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Curried Chicken Salad, Celery, Grapes & Romaine Hearts on sourdough sandwich bread